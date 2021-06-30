LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lake Mead Mohave Adventures has added 20 new pontoons to its fleet to keep up with summer demand.
The boats are now available at Calville Bay Marina, Cottonwood Cove marina and Willow Beach marina at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
“Demand for outdoor recreation, especially boating, continues to skyrocket this summer,” said Chad Taylor with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures.
Each pontoon boat can fit 12 guests and are available for rent at $400 per day.
Before driving to a marina, people looking to rent are advised to check the status of boat launches online. More information about rentals is available on the tour company's website.
