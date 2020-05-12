LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -- Lake Mead National Recreation Area had to dispatch 5 water rescues in a 2-hour window on Tuesday, when wind speeds were more than 30 miles per hour in Las Vegas.
Eight rescues had to be dispatched the previous Sunday, said spokesperson Christie Vanover.
"This is not a wave pool. If you bring an inflatable raft out here and the winds pick up, it's going to gush you out to an area that could be 200 feet deep," she said, adding that wearing a life jacket could mean "life or death."
"In those incidents where people are saved and we're not around, it's the life jackets that are saving people," Vanover said.
