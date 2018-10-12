NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard on-ramp to Interstate-15 would temporarily close for 10 days.
The closures are scheduled to start on Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. for pipeline maintenance, NDOT said. There will also be a 1,600 foot long outside lane restriction along I-15 southbound at Lake Mead Boulevard during the closures.
Motorists were advised to use caution while driving through the construction area, heed construction signage and take alternate routes whenever possible.
