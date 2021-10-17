LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will tour Lake Mead on Monday and deliver remarks about how the Biden administration is addressing the effects of climate change including drought and economic disruptions.
According to a statement from a White House Official, Harris will receive a briefing from Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, national park and local officials before discussing Biden's Build Back Better Agenda and Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.
The Southern Nevada Water Authority also is expected to brief the vice president on the ongoing drought in Lake Mead, which supplies more than 90% of water to the Las Vegas Valley. Harris will be joined by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, Rep. Susie Lee and Rep. Steven Horsford, the While House officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.