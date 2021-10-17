Vice President Kamala Harris will tour Lake Mead on Monday and deliver remarks about how the Biden administration is addressing the effects of climate change including drought and economic disruptions.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will tour Lake Mead on Monday and deliver remarks about how the Biden administration is addressing the effects of climate change including drought and economic disruptions. 

According to a statement from a White House Official, Harris will receive a briefing from Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, national park and local officials before discussing Biden's Build Back Better Agenda and Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. 

The Southern Nevada Water Authority also is expected to brief the vice president on the ongoing drought in Lake Mead, which supplies more than 90% of water to the Las Vegas Valley. Harris will be joined by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, Rep. Susie Lee and Rep. Steven Horsford, the While House officials said. 

Vice President Kamala Harris waves after speaking to the National Congress of American Indians' 78th Annual Convention, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

