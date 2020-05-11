LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Winds and flash flooding were the cause behind several rescues Sunday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, including on involving a 3-year-old girl.
According to Lake Mead spokesperson Christie Vanover, 9-1-1 was called about 7:15 p.m. on May 10 reporting a dozen people in the water after their boat overturned near Swallow Bay.
Nevada Department of Wildlife wardens arrived to the scene and found that a 3-year-old girl was trapped under the boat, Vanover said. They jumped into the water and heard the girl from an air pocket, then swam under and pulled her out. She was treated by paramedics on scene and returned to her family.
The other 11 people involved were all accounted for.
“You always hear us say that life jackets save lives, and yesterday that came true for our distressed boaters on Lake Mead, and most especially for their 3-year-old daughter trapped underneath a capsized vessel and rescued by a Nevada Game Warden," said Nevada Game Warden Captain Brian Bowles, boating law administrator for Nevada, in the press release.
A few hours earlier, Vanover said flash flooding hit near the popular Willow Beach, pushing debris into the roadway, stranding drivers temporarily.
"The same storm led to numerous calls for stranded boaters and kayakers. In all, officers conducted 10 search and rescues on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave in just one day, including a capsized vessel near Echo Bay and a stranded boat near Temple Bar," Vanover said in the release.
