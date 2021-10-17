Vice President Kamala Harris will tour Lake Mead on Monday and deliver remarks about how the Biden administration is addressing the effects of climate change including drought and economic disruptions.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Lake Mead to see first-hand how the reservoir has been impacted by a drought that lasted more than 20 years.

“Look at where the water has receded over the past 20 years,” she commented.

Officials from Clark County, The U.S. National Parks Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation all presented a briefing to her outside near the lake.

She heard that lake levels have fallen 140 feet, 20 in the past year alone.

“The program is thoughtful and foresightful and really transformational,” she said.

The Vice President added Build Back Better needs to be passed by Congress to restore watersheds, wetlands and improve water efficiency.

The program she said would also create good union jobs.

According to FEMA in the past 40 years there have been 28 droughts nationwide that have cost more than $260 billion in damages and nearly 4,000 deaths.

Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris waves after speaking to the National Congress of American Indians' 78th Annual Convention, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Mediumjeep
Mediumjeep

Officials probably figured out the unamerican garbage going to cause a money problem & laughi about it ! Worthless what ever this crook is involved with! Get stoned and leave old tramp!

Report Add Reply
Rooster
Rooster

I do expect to hear cacklin' cammy laugh hysterically over how low the water in Lake Meade is, if she remembers it's Lake Meade & not fire laden Lake Tahoe.

Report Add Reply
Nevermore
Nevermore

I can't wait to hear what words of wisdom she has for us. No doubt she's already been told what to say just like her buddy, joe. FJB

Report Add Reply
Snowflaker
Snowflaker

Yeah, it's not like VPs haven't had speech writers and handlers for decades?!?!? 'merica! Freedumb from tyranny!

Report Add Reply
Nevermore
Nevermore

She's just a puppet, like most politicians. Easy job just read the teleprompter. Don't even have to think, unless you're ask an intelligent guestion. In which case you can just play dumb and it's so easy for her.

Report Add Reply
jeezlouise
jeezlouise

This is a CON a SCAM a GRIFT- using the weather and a man made "water shortage" to force SOCIALISM- Kuntmala isa a filthy, lying, druggie, criminal, scoundrel. Maybe they should STOP BUILDING apartment complexes, giant mansions and casinos

Report Add Reply
Snowflaker
Snowflaker

If you clutch your pearls any tighter you're going to grind them into a fine powder....'merica! Freedumb!

Report Add Reply
qwerty123
qwerty123

Not a fan of Harris, but climate change is not a political issue; it's a scientific issue. We have two choices: do something about it, or bury our heads in the sand and pretend everything is okay. Also the majority of colorodo river water is used for agriculture, not municipal water use. Maybe we shouldn't be growing water intensive crops in a desert.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.