LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Lake Mead to see first-hand how the reservoir has been impacted by a drought that lasted more than 20 years.
“Look at where the water has receded over the past 20 years,” she commented.
Officials from Clark County, The U.S. National Parks Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation all presented a briefing to her outside near the lake.
She heard that lake levels have fallen 140 feet, 20 in the past year alone.
“The program is thoughtful and foresightful and really transformational,” she said.
The Vice President added Build Back Better needs to be passed by Congress to restore watersheds, wetlands and improve water efficiency.
The program she said would also create good union jobs.
According to FEMA in the past 40 years there have been 28 droughts nationwide that have cost more than $260 billion in damages and nearly 4,000 deaths.
(8) comments
Officials probably figured out the unamerican garbage going to cause a money problem & laughi about it ! Worthless what ever this crook is involved with! Get stoned and leave old tramp!
I do expect to hear cacklin' cammy laugh hysterically over how low the water in Lake Meade is, if she remembers it's Lake Meade & not fire laden Lake Tahoe.
I can't wait to hear what words of wisdom she has for us. No doubt she's already been told what to say just like her buddy, joe. FJB
Yeah, it's not like VPs haven't had speech writers and handlers for decades?!?!? 'merica! Freedumb from tyranny!
She's just a puppet, like most politicians. Easy job just read the teleprompter. Don't even have to think, unless you're ask an intelligent guestion. In which case you can just play dumb and it's so easy for her.
This is a CON a SCAM a GRIFT- using the weather and a man made "water shortage" to force SOCIALISM- Kuntmala isa a filthy, lying, druggie, criminal, scoundrel. Maybe they should STOP BUILDING apartment complexes, giant mansions and casinos
If you clutch your pearls any tighter you're going to grind them into a fine powder....'merica! Freedumb!
Not a fan of Harris, but climate change is not a political issue; it's a scientific issue. We have two choices: do something about it, or bury our heads in the sand and pretend everything is okay. Also the majority of colorodo river water is used for agriculture, not municipal water use. Maybe we shouldn't be growing water intensive crops in a desert.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.