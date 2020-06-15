LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Park Service said it is offering two business opportunities for guided scuba tours to the B-29 Superfortress under Lake Mead.
The plane crashed into the lake in July 1938 during high-altitude atmospheric research, the NPS said. The crew of five survived, but the plane was submerged. It was finally found by local divers in 2001.
The area is generally closed, but has been open periodically for diving to the site "through limited commercial use authorizations."
The two-year authorization will allow scuba diving to the B-29, with a limit of 100 client dives per year of the permit. It will also allow for unlimited scuba instruction for other areas of Lake Mead.
The licenses will be given on a process "based on resource protection, ability to operate safely and the ability to interact effectively with National Park Service staff."
To apply, click here. Applications are open until 4 p.m. on July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.