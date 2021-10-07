LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two marinas on Lake Mead are allowing Southern Nevadans to hit the water at a discount.
As fall weather hits the valley, Lake Mead Mojave Adventures announced the start of "Secret Season," with Cottonwood Cove Resort and Marina and Calville Bay Marina offering house boat rentals starting at $1,995 for a three night minimum stay. It said discounted prices can range from five to 25% off.
The boats can accommodate anywhere from six to 12 guests.
Representatives for Lake Mead Mojave Adventures said fall is a unique time to visit the lake. They said the water is still warm enough to swim in through November, but most people do not know that.
As a result, there are far fewer people on the lake. For more info, click here.
