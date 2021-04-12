LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lake Mead's water level is about 145 feet lower than it was 20 years ago.
According to Bureau of Reclamation forecasts for 2021 and 2022, water levels will continue to sink. Launch ramps at Boulder Harbor, Hemenway Harbor, Temple Bar, Callville Bay, Echo Bay and South Cove could be impacted as soon as late May as water levels reach 1,075 feet and below.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area said it will temporarily extend boat launch ramps to water's edge, as it has done in past years.
"The elevation of Lake Mead is about 145 feet lower since the onset of the 20-year historic drought, including the last ten years of extreme drought reflecting the effects of a changing climate in the Colorado River basin," said a press release sent on Monday.
The National Park Service has closed some water access points between 2002 and 2021, and has invested "tens of millions" at other locations to extend launch ramps, parking, docking and sanitation facilities, water and electrical systems to accommodate lowering lake levels.
