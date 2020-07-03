LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Prepare for a long wait if you're heading to Lake Mead on Friday afternoon. Officials announced that as of 10:40 a.m., they're already seeing increased visitation.
According to a tweet from Lake Mead, due to the increase in visitation, all entrance stations are currently backed up.
Lake Mead recommends having your passes waiting prior to entering the stations as this will help speed up the wait.
⚠️⚠️ July 3, 10:40 a.m.: All entrance stations are seeing an increase in visitation and are currently backed up, please plan accordingly. Visitors may experience delays.— Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) July 3, 2020
Please have your passes waiting prior to entering the stations, this will help speed up the wait.
