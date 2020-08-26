LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lake Las Vegas Water Sports is celebrating National Dog Day on Wednesday with a special deal to help get our furry friends out on the water.
According to the company, those who bring their dog to dog to Lake Las Vegas can enjoy a free kayak or paddleboard rental.
Lake Las Vegas Water Sports reminds pet owners to please bring doggy shoes with them, as the dock can be very hot.
Guests can use code REEVIEDAY for online orders, or walk-in with their furry friend on Wednesday. The promotion is good for up to four people, the company said.
Contact Lake Las Vegas Water Sports for more information: (702) 600-9860.
