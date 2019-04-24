LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Valley High School alongside Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation kicked off a teen mental health first aid program this week.
Similar to how CPR classes are taught, teen MHFA program uses a five-step action plan to teach senior students how to spot signs of mental illness in other classmates.
"A lot of students struggle with accepting that not everything goes as planned," senior Sasha Mosquera said.
For this week only, teens can learn five steps:
- Look for warning signs
- Ask how they are
- Listen up
- Help them connect with an adult
- Your friendship is important
"We hope to save lives. We really hope that students can go to that support system and reach out to someone," Principal Ramona Esparza said.
Valley High School was chosen to be a part of the pilot program because they are one of the largest in the area.
More students were also reaching out to Ms. Esparza for help with these types of situations.
"I hope to be able to help other people cope with their situations and be there as support, and I hope every other individual gets to learn that. I also hope that they learn certain methods to cope with certain things themselves," Mosquera said.
Sasha and other students said they hope that this pilot program feeds its way into other schools across the nation.
"I think it's extremely important that students are exposed to this early on so that we can lower suicide rates," Mosquera said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.