LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation is releasing new research after a two-year study of youth mental health in Las Vegas.
The survey of young people age 13 to 24 years old paints a dark picture of the mental health challenges they face. The foundation hopes to shed light on their struggles and bring change and resources to potentially save lives and prevent suicide.
“I was just like, wow, everybody is going through the same issue, but no one is talking about it,” said 20-year-old Colyn, who went to high school in Las Vegas and is now a student at UNR.
He became involved with the Born This Way Foundation after being asked to speak at a suicide prevention conference.
“So many of my peers were going through struggles mentally and they were too afraid to share anything,” Colyn said.
The study found young people in the Las Vegas area are as likely to know someone who either attempted or died of suicide as they were to know someone who died of COVID-19. Almost 50% knew someone who attempted or died or suicide.
Yet one-third of those surveyed said they felt they rarely or never have access to help or mental health resources.
“We know that resources are something that they are having trouble accessing for many reasons,” said Shadille with the Born This Way Foundation.
Both Colyn and Shadille asked to not use their last names.
For many, cost or affordability is the biggest barrier. Not knowing where to go or who to turn to is another.
“Born This Way Foundation works to bridge that gap,” said Shadille.
The foundation is working with other local nonprofits to try and help young people find the resources they need even offering classes in Las Vegas schools called “Teen Mental Health First Aid” teaching kids how to recognize when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis.
The classroom program was piloted in Las Vegas and the organization hopes to bring it to many more schools locally and across the nation.
The Born This Way Foundation is a nonprofit started by Lady Gaga and her mom due to her struggles feeling different before becoming a superstar.
Click here for the results of the study.
