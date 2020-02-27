LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Multi-agency Outreach Resource Engagement (M.O.R.E.) team is finding it difficult to get homeless people off the street due to the homeless community’s lack of trust in law enforcement. Police say the two main reasons are substance abuse and mental health.
“Those two elements right there are probably the biggest barrier to establishing that trust,” Lt. Timothy Hatchett said.
Hatchett said some of the individuals they come in contact with are not taking their medication regularly and which can cause paranoia.
Others are worried they may be arrested for drug possession.
The M.O.R.E. team says they sometimes need to visit an individual 10 or 15 times before they begin to understand and trust what they are saying.
“We’ve went out, we’ve located them and we’ve said ‘hey we have a house for you, and they’ve turned it down,” Hatchett said.
The M.O.R.E. team consists of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the City of Las Vegas, HELP of Southern Nevada, The Salvation Army, U.S. Vets and West Care.
M.O.R.E. uses statistics from the city, community reporting and dispatch to locate homeless encampments.
They visit those encampments four days a week from Monday through Friday.
They make contact with homeless people and offer resources to help them get off the street. These resources include housing and identification cards.
“They walk up to the individuals and they tell them who they are. They ask them if they are ready to accept services and they explain those services,” Hatchett said.
Hatchett said not a single homeless person has been cited or arrested because of the street sleeping ban.
Las Vegas police say citations and arrests are only used as a last resort.
(2) comments
Execute these homeless bums,dirtbags useless in society,disgusting seeing this trash around town!
Why would anyone believe these street pigs? Ever wonder why the areas they live in are filthy dirty? These "people"are lazy, substance abusers. There are plenty of tax payer funded programs to help them out. They choose to be "victims".
