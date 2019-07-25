MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5)-- A fire broke out on Mt. Charleston Wednesday forcing crews to hike more than an hour past the top of the ski lift to attack the blaze.
According to forestry officials, It took more than 24 hours to contain the fire.
“We picked up a lightning strike fire up about 10 thousand foot above the ski resort here in Lee Canyon,” said U.S. Forestry Serviceman, Richard Maloy. “They did order up a helicopter today that did 11 bucket drops on the fire to cool the stump area down, so we could get guys in there to work it and make all the smoke and the heat go away.”
Maloy said they got about an inch-and-a-half of rain while the fire burned which helped contain it.
The fire was 1/10th of an acre, only impacting one large tree.
He said there were issues with people trying to report the fire.
Wednesday, FOX5 spoke with people living at Mt. Charleston who said they were worried about CenturyLink rolling back their landline services.
Residents say the payphones (operated by CenturyLink) located at campsites in the canyon had recently been removed.
“This one’s right in front of the fire station so if someone witnesses a fire and tries to report it, they’re out of luck,” said Mt. Charleston resident, Jimmy Alderson. “They’ll have to drive to the other canyon or drive down to 6000 feet before they can get any cell service.”
The serviceman said one of the people who called the fire in had to drive all the way to Kyle canyon just to find a working phone, as there’s no cell phone service at Lee Canyon.
Thursday evening, CenturyLink sent out an email informing resident that they plan to re-install the campsite phones.
