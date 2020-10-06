LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A coalition of unions held a "Right to Return" rally outside the Clark County Government Building on Tuesday, advocating for protecting jobs of workers who have been laid off or furloughed.
As bartenders, culinary workers, stage employees, nurses, healthcare workers, engineers, Teamsters and auto workers demonstrated, county commissioners held a regular board meeting inside. The union members, also known as the Save Our Jobs Coalition, are asking for a "Right to Return" ordinance that would require employers to offer all workers, union and non-union, the right to return to their jobs when the business reopens.
The Save Our Jobs Coalition includes: Bartenders Union Local 165, Culinary Workers Union Local 226, IATSE Local 720, National Nurses United, Operating Engineers Local 501, SEIU 1107, Teamsters Local 986, Teamsters Local 631, and United Auto Workers Local 3555 with a combined membership of approximately 87,000 workers in Nevada.
