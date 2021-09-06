boats lake mead

Boats line up at Lake Mead on Sept. 6, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas saw familiar crowds, but the usual heavy traffic leaving the valley.

RTC of Southern Nevada reported a 10-mile back-up on I-15 southbound toward California on Monday afternoon. 

For those hitting the road, they had to pay up. Gas prices jumped nationally by an average of five cents over the past week.

Despite ongoing pandemic concerns and travel issues, visitors flocked to Las Vegas for Labor Day weekend.

Las Vegas was listed as one of the top destinations for the holiday weekend. Tourists at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign said they saw big crowds all weekend.

"It was so busy. A lot of lines for everything. But that's on the main streets," said one visitor.

"It wasn't like a typical Vegas scene. The wait for Ubers was a lot longer. We would wait 30 minutes for an Uber, so that was a bummer. You would have to rebook reservations when you get to restaurants late," said another visitor.

Long waits were also seen at McCarran International Airport leading up to the weekend, where some visitors waited hours for a taxi.

Another popular spot was on the water, as Monday was a busy day at Lake Mead. While we didn't see the same packed beaches as we did on Memorial Day, there are other factors at play.

To beat the heat this Labor Day, many locals took to Boulder Beach, but it wasn't as packed as past holidays. FOX5 photojournalist Cecil Anderson shows us.

At Hot Rod Cove, only one boat ramp is open due to drought.

Despite the crowds and long waits, it still seemed to be quieter in the valley compared to the turnout for Fourth of July.

Visitors are also warned to be mindful of the heat. The excessive heat warning continues through Wednesday as temperatures hold in the 105F to 110F range across the Las Vegas Valley. 

