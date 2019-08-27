LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The long Labor Day weekend is happening from Aug. 30 - Sept. 2, and authorities are expecting heavy traffic in the valley as a result.
According to a release from the Nevada Department of Transportation, they are expecting about 300,000 travelers to Las Vegas over the weekend, with about 60% of them driving.
About 104,000 vehicles drive the valley's roads daily already, NDOT said.
“As it stands, the heaviest travel day is expected on Monday, September 2, with return traffic heading home along southbound Interstate 15,” spokesperson Tony Illia said.
NDOT advised motorists to use caution in work zones and take alternative detours as necessary. Check traffic conditions along highways in and out of the valley ahead of travel.
