LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "She toured every school in Las Vegas. I mean every single one,” one family told FOX5 in the Spring. “And then I remember the call when she called me it was like, St. Gabriel. That's it."
The spring was tough for families at St. Gabriel. Parents loved the school, the staff, the facilities and the pricing.
It was more affordable than other private schools - courtesy of a billionaire financial backer willing to foot many of the bills.
In the spring, he suddenly announced that there would be no more checks. St. Gabriel was now on its own.
"We were in the process of trying to save the school to try to find investors but then the pandemic happened," one parent said.
With tens of thousands of people furloughed and many valley businesses in the red fundraising was unsuccessful.
"We were completely devastated that we couldn't save our school," one parent said.
"They told me the school was going to shut down and I was kind of crying," an elementary student at St. Gabriel said.
Families at St. Gabriel were on edge over the summer as they wondered where their children would go to school in the fall.
"My husband actually works for Clark County School District. He's in I.T. and works for two elementary schools that are pretty large,” one parent said. “He understands the battle when it comes to Chromebooks, iPads, trying to keep a school up and running with technology."
Not only did this family have serious concerns about CCSD going fully remote; they also wanted to maintain the education standards of St. Gabriel.
"It was still a 6-hour day. We still had homework. We still had projects," the parent said.
The spring served as a test run for schooling at home and went well enough that they decided to go that route instead this fall. Not only does it save them money - it's less jarring for their daughter in that she’s not being plunged into a brand-new school during a pandemic.
"Whether you're homeschooling your child, or distance learning with them, make it fun,” the parent said. “Give them a break. Buy their favorite snack. We need to do whatever we can to make it fun for them."
