LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Los Angeles food favorite Afters Ice Cream is bringing its Instagram-worthy treats to Las Vegas.
The eatery will open its first Las Vegas location with a spot inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the property announced on Twitter this week.
According to Virgin, Afters will open on Jan. 15, 2021, when the entire property opens its doors for the first time.
🍦 @AftersIceCream will be ruining diets here starting 1.15.21! pic.twitter.com/pZXK8ox1f9— Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (@VirginHotelsLV) October 7, 2020
Known for its signature Milky Bun donut ice cream sandwich, Afters has several locations throughout Southern California.
