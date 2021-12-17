LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- La Bonita Supermarkets will not open its stores on Christmas Day.
According to a statement, all La Bonita locations will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25, "to ensure that our employees can spend Christmas day with their families and loved ones."
La Bonita General Manager Armando Martinez said in a statement that it is the third year in a row that the company will keep its stores closed on Christmas.
“This is the third consecutive year that La Bonita has decided to close for Christmas, and we are convinced it is the right thing to do. In the past few years, we have asked a lot from our employees, and we are happy knowing they can spend such a special day with their family and friends," Martinez said.
La Bonita said it will resume activities at full capacity on Sunday, Dec. 26.
