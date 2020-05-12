LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- La Bonita Supermarkets on Wednesday will celebrate a soft opening of its first store in Henderson.
Located at 2851 N. Green Valley Parkway, the 50,000-square-foot store is La Bonita's second largest store. The store will provide more than 100 jobs, according to a news release.
The location features the biggest Taqueria of all La Bonita stores, a juice bar for fresh juices and smoothies, a Carniceria for fresh food cuts and meats and a full produce department, the release said.
La Bonita will have signs on the floor throughout the store to encourage social distancing. The store will also have glass shields at the cash registers and all employees will wear masks, the release said. Customers are also encouraged to wear masks. The store will operate at a lower capacity to follow social distancing guidelines.
According to the release, the new location will offer online shopping and curbside pick-up to allow customers to get their groceries without leaving their vehicles.
The new location will mark La Bonita's seventh store in the Las Vegas Valley.
(2) comments
Oda lay grande bean sales ! Parking lot will have trash everywhere! No insurance on the cars ! Graffiti on anything that’s bolted down!
Nothing makes your racist a$$ happy.
Your a dinosaur! Time to get with the times and stop living in the past!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.