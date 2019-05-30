LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -– La Bonita Supermarkets will hold a hiring event at all six of its locations in the Las Vegas Valley.
La Bonita is planning to hire employees for various departments, according to a news release.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the following locations:
– 2405 E. Ogden Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89101
– 2672 Las Vegas Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV, 89030
– 2203 Civic Center Dr., North Las Vegas, NV, 89030
– 2500 E. Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV, 89121
– 4120 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89103
– 6000 W. Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89108
Those who are interested can attend the hiring event at the store they want to work at, and should bring a valid health card and required identification, the release said. Applicants are urged to dress in interview attire.
The application should be downloaded at www.bonitamarkets.com/nowhiring and brought with the applicant the day of the hiring event, the release said. Managers will be interviewing the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.