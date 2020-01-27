LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- La Bonita Supermarkets is expanding to Henderson.
Banners have gone up at the supermarket's new store, located at Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway.
The new store, which will mark La Bonita's seventh store in the Las Vegas Valley, is the supermarket's first location in Henderson.
A spokeswoman for La Bonita on Monday said that the company is hoping to open the new supermarket towards the end of February.
La Bonita will hold a hiring event for the new store as it gets closer to opening, the company said.
The Henderson location will also mark La Bonita's newest location since 2018, as the supermarket opened its largest location, store number six, at Civic Center near Lake Mead in May 2018.
Henderson is GHETTO now. My complex is now full of illegals and immigrants that get the 1300.00 rent paid by for by Actual Americans that have to pay their own rent too. ITS DISGUSTING. DEMOCRATS are stealing OUR MONEY and our elections through voter fraud and STEALING YOUR MONEY TO PAY ILLEGALS TO MOVE TO HENDERSON. Look around. Its a huge scam. Homeless are not illegals....they are Americans.
