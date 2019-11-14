Heading out of town and need to stock up on some Kylie Cosmetics items? You'll now be able to shop at two Kylie Cosmetics vending machines inside Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport.

Kylie Jenner announced the new vending machines in social media posts Thursday morning. They are the first ever Kylie Cosmetics vending machine to be installed, according to the post.

Those hoping to visit the vending machines can find one located in McCarran's Terminal D by gate D17. The second machine is located near gate E9 in Terminal 3. 

