LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kyler’s Kicks is back to work on a free teen mental health lounge set to open later this month.
Kyler Nipper, who’s known for his community service and mass shoe donations, has given more than 37,000 pairs of shoes for those in need.
Nipper was stabbed when he was 11 years old over his pair of shoes at school. That experience has landed him into a world of community service to help others.
The new lounge is located at Carson Avenue and Maryland Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. It will offer a natural healing approach to those struggling with mental illness.
“We’re alternative, it’s not like a bunch of kids sitting around with a therapist in a room, it’s about the kids interacting with each other, sharing their own stories, doing art work, doing music, things that make them happy and creative and kind of forget about your problems,” said Denise Kraft, Acting President and VP for Kyler's Kicks.
For anyone who would like to volunteer time or services to Kyler’s Kicks Lounge, the nonprofit is looking for the following services ahead of opening their doors:
- Electrician
- HVAC technician
- Plumber
- Landscaper
- Skilled Professionals
Food, clothing or money donations can also be arranged at kylerskicks.org.
