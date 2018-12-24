LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley teen made it his mission to collect 1,000 pairs of shoes to donate to those in need.
Kyler Nipper, 13, did just that on Christmas Eve at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission with help of the community, and a Golden Knight.
Kyler started his charity after he was bullied and then stabbed. After several surgeries, he turned his pain into purpose and started "Kyler's Kicks."
