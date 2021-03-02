LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Mars Wrigley announced that Las Vegas native Kyle Busch will display Ethel M Chocolates on his #18 Toyota during the Cup Series race on Sunday, March 7.
The paint scheme will feature a special 40th anniversary logo for the Las Vegas-based chocolate maker. It is the first appearance across NASCAR's top three series for Ethel M, which is part of the craft chocolate division of Mars Wrigley, which typically displays its M&Ms brand on Busch's car.
To commemorate the anniversary, Ethel M announced it is donating 40,000 meals to Three Square Food Bank, saying that it is using their involvement in NASCAR weekend to help those in need in the Las Vegas community.
Ethel M is inviting fans to visit the #18 Ethel M Chocolates 40th Anniversary Toyota Camry outside its flagship store on Sunset Rd. at Mountain Vista St. on Saturday, March 6. Reservations are free but required for the photo opportunity, and can be made on the company's website.
You can watch Busch race in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 7 on FOX5 with coverage starting at 12:00 PM.
