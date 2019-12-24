Smith's at Mountain Vista and Sunset

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's the day before Christmas and several customers nationwide are reporting a credit card system outage at Kroger-brand grocery stores.

It's creating a cash-only nightmare ahead of the holiday. In Las Vegas, the same issue has been reported at Kroger-owned Smith's.

Multiple locations in Las Vegas experienced the same issue. Locations including: Lake Mead and Rampart, Sahara and Durango and Mountain Vista and Sunset all had similar stories.

FOX5 reached out to corporate communications for a statement. A spokesperson for Kroger's Public Affairs Office said the following as of 12:10 p.m.:

"It does look like we are having an outage. We do not exactly know what caused it. The corporate tech team is working on it. Our office is waiting on a formal statement from corporate communications."

(1) comment

Steven
Steven

Pay cash, dummies.

Report Add Reply

