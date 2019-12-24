LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On the day before Christmas, several customers nationwide reported a credit card system outage at Kroger-brand grocery stores.
It created a cash-only nightmare ahead of the holiday. In Las Vegas, the same issue had been reported at Kroger-owned Smith's.
Multiple locations in Las Vegas experienced the same issue. Locations included Lake Mead and Rampart, Sahara and Durango and Mountain Vista and Sunset.
FOX5 reached out to corporate communications for a statement. A spokesperson for Kroger's Public Affairs Office said the following as of 12:10 p.m.:
"It does look like we are having an outage. We do not exactly know what caused it. The corporate tech team is working on it. Our office is waiting on a formal statement from corporate communications."
You guyyyyss. Smiths credit card machines went down and now everyone has to stand in line at the atm to get cash 😭 that’s what I get for talking shit #merrychrysler— elisa (@elisaslc) December 24, 2019
Cash only at Smiths on Eastern/Henderson. pic.twitter.com/FcUQPRrj3K— Frank In Las Vegas (@PapiElGuapo) December 24, 2019
Perfect timing. My wife was at Smiths on Windmill and Eastern and had to leave her cart full of groceries there.— Sarv2u (@Sarv2u) December 24, 2019
At Smiths on 400 South in downtown SLC. NONE of the cash registers or self checkout stands are processing credit cards. 😳— Julee (@juleeslc) December 24, 2019
Waiting at my pharmacy to get my meds at Smith's. Christmas rush is on, and their credit card readers have gone down. We human beings can get real scary, real fast. 😶— Samwitch you a Merry Christmas (@Samwitch11) December 24, 2019
I heard it’s nationwide. Issues in Indiana too— Marie Lindskoog (@marieINindiana) December 24, 2019
#HappeningNow @kroger Experiences credit card outage across its stores. Shoppers had to use cash for a short time before the systems went back up. Crazy crowds at Mount Washington location @Local12 pic.twitter.com/S9pBUvhX1a— TR Gormley (@McGingeryBeard) December 24, 2019
It’s Christmas Eve, and the credit card readers at the local @kroger failed. Hopefully their credit card processing provider can get those systems back online soon. #outage #cashonly #heavysystemload— Nick Korte (@Networknerd_) December 24, 2019
Kroger is in major crisis mode... Company wide card machine outage on Christmas Eve... ALL stores!— James Hampsten (@jhcards) December 24, 2019
At my Local @kroger there was an ISP outage(@ATT or Time Warner) no CC processing. People were literally either waiting in long lines, or leaving full carts in the isles. Since It's peak season, can you really afford to not have two separate ISP's(load Balance)?— Joshua Whitaker (@_Stahlz) December 24, 2019
Merry Kroger. Nationwide credit card outage ongoing. https://t.co/Stp5CBQhAZ— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 24, 2019
Kroger has a nationwide outage...🤦🏾♀️— Memphis Gal (@SthrnFRide901) December 24, 2019
Kroger is not accepting debit and credit cards right now. Nationwide outage! They don't know how long it will be down. I wonder if other retailers are affected? @KPRC2 @KHOU— Matt G (@mtgd09) December 24, 2019
Nationwide credit card outage at Kroger— redsfan3087 (@redsfan3087) December 24, 2019
