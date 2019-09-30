LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Krispy Kreme says it is making the rivalry between the Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks a little sweeter for Las Vegas Knights fans.
On Friday, the Golden Knights will take on the Sharks inside the "Shark Tank" in San Jose. If the Knights win, #VegasBorn fans can enjoy a free sweet treat the next day to celebrate the the victory, Krispy Kreme said in a news release.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, if the Golden Knights shut down the Sharks on Friday in San Jose, VGK fans can enjoy a free Original Glazed Doughnut at any Las Vegas or Henderson Krispy Kreme location by mentioning "Fish Food."
Limit one doughnut per guest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.