LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Korean Air flight carrying more than 200 passengers from Seoul, South Korea to McCarran International Airport was diverted to Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.
The plane went to LAX after being notified of three U.S. citizens on board that had been to China within the past 14 days, Korean Air confirmed.
The three people were being screened in Los Angeles. The plane then headed back to Las Vegas with the rest of the passengers.
The flight, scheduled to land in Las Vegas about 2:40 p.m., was diverted at 2:30 p.m., McCarran International Airport confirmed Wednesday.
The flight landed in Las Vegas about 5 p.m. McCarran's spokesperson told FOX5 this was the first flight rerouted from the Las Vegas airport during the outbreak that started in Wuhan, China.
Korean Air sent the following statement:
Korean Air flight KE005 bount [sic] for Las Vegas was diverted to LAX due to three passengers onboard who had stayed in China within 14 days before their departure at ICN.
The flight was diverted to LAX following the direction from the airport authority, and those passengers went through the quarantine procedure.
They have US passports and deplaned at LAX. After confirming that they didn't have any symptoms of the coronavirus, KE005 was cleared to fly to LAS.
Those three also got onboard and they are en route to LAS now.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
