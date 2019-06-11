LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heat is the number one weather-related killer in Nevada, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski.
He also said most of their heat-related calls aren’t for people visiting Las Vegas — they’re for locals suffering in the heat.
Szymanski said it’s important to recognize the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Signs of heat exhaustion include feeling faint, cool, pale clammy skin, nausea and muscle cramps. Szymanski said you can fight heat exhaustion by drinking water and finding somewhere cool to rest.
Beyond heat exhaustion is heat stroke which requires medical attention and can even be deadly.
"When you go past the point where it's really bad you'll go into heat stroke and that is a true medical emergency,” said Szymanski.
“We're going to have to rush you to the hospital with lights and sirens. There's been a collapse. Your body temperature could be 106 degrees. You're literally burning up and you need treatment at an emergency facility. You don't want to get into that. That could cause permanent injury."
For more details on the difference between heat stroke, exhaustion, cramps, sunburn and heat rash, read more on the CDC's website by clicking here.
