LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In the true spirit of giving, the Las Vegas community united to make Christmas special for less fortunate families in the valley.
For the 20th year in a row, the 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive reported record-setting donations from sponsors and locals. Radio host Chet Buchanan braved the elements for 12 days as he camped out on a 30x40 scaffolding platform from 30 feet up in the air in the Nevada Energy parking lot.
Chet oversaw the massive donations that filled up numerous Coca-Cola trailers and the entire paring lot from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10.
A total of 37 semi-truck trailers were filled with new toys, in addition to 8,757 bikes and $505,448 in cash and gift cards.
The 12-day event benefits non-profit organization HELP of Southern Nevada. Gifts will be distributed to over 3,000 families along with other nonprofit organizations to ensure they have gifts to unwrap this Christmas holiday.
Here are a few of the highlights from the toy drive:
- Hirshi Masonry kicked off day one by completely filling the first Coca-Cola truck, marking the earliest closed truck in Toy Drive history.
- Allstate Insurance stopped by with a massive $35,000 donation on day three.
- Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys volunteered his time and spent the morning of day five dressed as St. Nick (Carter) for the St. Nick Kissing Booth. Some fans waited as long as 11 hours for the opportunity to have their photo taken and exchange a kiss on the check with Nick Carter. Overall his efforts helped raise over $12,000 in tickets and donations.
- Centennial Toyota contributed 800 bikes.
- -Walgreens donated $93,180.34 on behalf of their store employees and loyal customers.
- Marking their sixth year as a sponsor, NAQVI Injury Law donated 250 bikes and $20,000.
- Superheroes 4 Sully came through with a huge donation and filled four Coca-Cola Trucks along with 692 bikes.
- Presenting Sponsor, The Venetian Resort and Sands Cares delivered the super trifecta of donations; $20,000, 75 bikes and filled a truck with toys.
- Terrible Herbst went above and beyond to reach the goal of raising half a million dollars. They donated two trucks of toys, 1,220 bikes and $120,000, surpassing the Toy Drive goal.
Sponsors of the Toy Drive include NV Energy, The Venetian Resort & Sands Cares, Centennial Toyota, Nevada State Bank, NAQVI Injury Law, Coca-Cola, The District at Green Valley Ranch, ZEROREZ, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, Port of Subs, Terrible Herbst, Tropical Smoothie, Walgreens, Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, FOX5, MedExpress, Aloha Kitchen and Hirschi Masonry.
For more donation information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.