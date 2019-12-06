JEAN, NV (FOX5)-- Two people have died after a wrong way crash near Jean.
Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 16.
The male driver who was going the wrong way was in his 40's, and began driving from Primm according to NHP spokesperson Jason Buractchek .
A male driver in van was hit in the fast lane and forced into the desert.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are investigating for possible speed and impairment.
Southbound Lanes on I-15 will be closed several more hours. Travelers should expect delays.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
