LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two juveniles were hit by a school bus in the central Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Clark said the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. Sept. 27 at Eastern Avenue and Oquendo Road near Russell Road.
Two 12-year-old juveniles, believed to be heading to Cannon Junior High, were walking in a crosswalk when they were struck by a school bus, Las Vegas Police Sgt. Zack Marsh said Friday.
The juveniles were taken to Sunrise Hospital with head injuries. One juvenile suffered critical injuries and one had minor injuries, according to Marsh.
No other patients were transported, according to police.
"Just because you're in a crosswalk doesn't mean a car is going to see you," Marsh said.
Impairment is not suspected. Clark said the bus driver passed field sobriety tests and was the only one on board when the bus hit the kids. According to Las Vegas police, the driver was cited with failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian.
LVMPD and Clark County School District police were on scene investigating.
Southbound Eastern was shut down at Oquendo as authorities investigated, but reopened before 11 a.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.