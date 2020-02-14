NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating after two kids were struck by a truck Friday afternoon.
According to North Las Vegas Police spokesperson Eric Leavitt, about 3:30 p.m., 9-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were struck at Losee Road and Lone Mountain, near Somerset Academy.
According to North Las Vegas Police, the siblings were walking Northbound in crosswalk before being hit.
A 47-year-old man was driving the truck that hit the kids. The man stayed on scene and is working with police.
The kids were transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.
Investigators determined that driver was distracted at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
