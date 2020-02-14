NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating after two kids were struck by a truck Friday afternoon.
According to North Las Vegas Police spokesperson Eric Leavitt, about 3:30 p.m., 9-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were struck at Losee Road and Lone Mountain, near Somerset Academy.
According to North Las Vegas Police, the siblings were walking Northbound in crosswalk before being hit.
47-year-old Mark Kline was driving the truck that hit the kids. Kline stayed on scene and was working with police.
The kids were transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.
Investigators determined that Kline was distracted at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody.
A mother with am 11-year-old son at Somerset Academy said she was sad to hear what happened to the siblings but not surprised.
She did not want to be identified but she said, "I've almost been hit by a parent and I've seen several kids almost get hit."
On Somerset Academy's website, it says parents can only drop-off or pick-up students in the "carloop." The mother told FOX5 elementary, middle and high school students get dismissed within about 20 minutes of each other. She said with so many parents picking up at once, traffic backs up onto Losee Road.
Some parents park in a nearby shopping center instead.
"I park at Lowe's and pick him up and walk with him but a lot of parents don't so there's kids from elementary age to high school that are just walking across either the desert or the parking lot," said the mother.
The brother and sister who were hit were walking through the desert area, trying to get to a bridge that brings them to a neighborhood and another pick up spot for parents.
"I hope the school takes it seriously and allows parents to park in their parking lot and drop them off and pick up safely."
A letter was sent home to families of Somerset Academy North Las Vegas regarding today's incident.
