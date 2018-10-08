LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- TMZ reported reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could be fined up to $2 million over a brawl the fighter started after his win against Conor McGregor Saturday night.
The decision is under consideration by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and UFC owner Dana White said he believes NSAC would "most likely" fine Khabib for $250,000, TMZ reported.
"They took his whole purse right now and they're talking about keeping his purse," White said. "You should not be able to keep his whole purse." White added Khabib will likely be suspended for four to six months.
The brawl ensued after Khabib jumped out of the octagon at T-Mobile Arena and began fighting McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis, according to TMZ. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed in to break up the fight.
According to a statement from Metro, no one involved in the fight wished to press charges and no arrests were made.
TMZ reported while Khabib could be booked for fights outside of the U.S., White emphasized he would not sneak around NSAC to do so. White added he is currently figuring out McGregor's fighting future and liked the idea of Tony Ferguson as an option.
“He absolutely keeps his title,” White said. “He is going to get suspended. Maybe give him a four to six month suspension.”
The athletic commission would not comment on the open investigation.
A spokesperson with the commission said in part, “The events that occurred on Oct. 6, 2018 at the conclusion of the Nurmagomedov-McGregor contest, the main event of UFC 229, are currently under investigation by the Commission’s Executive Director, Bob Bennett. Neither the Commission nor its staff, including Executive Director Bennett, will comment on matters under investigation.”
The pay-per-view number for UFC 229 were more than 2 million, making it the top UFC PPV of all time, according to TMZ.
