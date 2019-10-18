LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After performing two sold-out shows at the newly renovated Colosseum at Caesars Palace last month, Keith Urban has announced a series of 12 shows next year at the venue.
Keith Urban Live - Las Vegas will be a once-in-a-lifetime concert event as the shows will feature an arena-sized production in a theater setting, up close and personal, Caesars Entertainment said.
Keith Urban's performances will utilize The Colosseum's new general admission capability on the main floor for a dynamic and reimagined fan experience. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Performances are scheduled for:
January 2020: 10, 11, 17, 18
April 2020: 24, 25
July 2020: 10, 11
August 2020: 7, 8
November 2020: 20, 21
General ticket prices beginning at $69, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Visit ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas for more informatio,.
