LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fitness court designed with Keith Haring artwork is opening in Henderson on Saturday.
The fitness court is opening in Cornerstone Park near the basketball courts.
The city of Henderson was one of 10 cities selected to curate an art-inspired workout center through the 2021 National Fitness Campaign.
"Designed to accommodate users at all fitness levels, the court features QR codes that include a variety of workout routines designed for the equipment and an app that can be downloaded," described a Henderson spokesperson in a media release.
This is Henderson's second fitness court through the campaign, with the first in Cadence.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the park on Saturday at 9 a.m., including fitness demonstrations at 10 a.m.
