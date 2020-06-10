LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local business is trying to help kids find a way over their summer slump. Code Ninjas teaches kids aged 7 to 14 years old skills in programing and robotics.
Its two locations in Summerlin and Centennial Hills are offering a free introductory session to kids who might be interested in pursuing computer science.
“Students have missed out on so much lately and we want to provide a fun and safe environment for them to explore their love of technology and continue the learning adventure,” said Craig Barishman, owner and director of Code Ninjas Centennial Hills. “Our summer camps are designed to introduce coding to kids while simultaneously teaching teamwork and problem-solving skills.”
Barishman said since the pandemic began, he's seen interest in the business double. Now that kids are out of school, parents might be looking for camp options for kids.
The week-long camps led by Code Senseis® (instructors), guide kids through a variety of challenges and activities including building their own video games and an actual robot. Half and full-day camps are available through August 3. Pricing may vary.
For the Summerlin location, call 702-518-0116 or visit them online at www.codeninjas.com/nv-summerlin. For Centennial Hills, call 702-741-4284 or visit them online at www.codeninjas.com/nv-centennial-hills.
