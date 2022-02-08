LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the spring and summer seasons quickly approaching, Evolution Expeditions is hiring for part-time and full-time kayak guide positions and shuttle guide positions at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
According to a news release, kayaking guides are responsible for leading visitors on kayaking and hiking tours throughout the Black Canyon on the lower Colorado River, as well as assisting in river launches and retrievals. Shuttle guides are responsible for driving guests to and from Las Vegas, the company says.
Evolution Expeditions notes that candidates interested in kayaking guide positions must participate in an outdoor training program to practice kayak rescues, emergency response training and gain knowledge of the area’s natural history. Guides will also learn operational procedures such as how to properly wash kayaks and set up designated beach areas for guests, according to the release.
Upon completion of the training, each guide will also earn a wilderness first aid (WFA) certificate and a CPR certificate. The upcoming training for new guides will take place from Feb. 24 to March 1.
New hires must also complete one to two weeks of shadowing experienced kayaking guides on tours, Evolution Expeditions says.
“For those who are passionate about the outdoors and searching for a great team atmosphere, Evolution Expeditions offers incredible opportunities,” said Chris Cherney, owner, Evolution Expeditions. “Guides will spend the season enjoying some of Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s most scenic kayaking and hiking, while educating and entertaining guests from all over the world.”
The company states that interested candidates must be 18 years old to guide kayaking tours and 28 years old to drive shuttles.
For more information on the positions, click HERE.
