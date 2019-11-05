Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has announced that Kaos dayclub and nightclub at the Palms is closing effective immediately.
The Palms provided the below statement on the closure:
“This afternoon, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. announced the closing of KAOS dayclub and nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort, effective immediately. While Palms has experienced exceptional growth across both the gaming and non-gaming segments of the business, the expense side of the business has been challenging to date, due in large part to the entertainment and fixed cost structure associated with KAOS. Therefore, we have decided to take some time to reassess the programming and use of those venues going forward. In the interim, we intend to use the venues for private meeting space and special events, in addition to everyday resort pool operations.”
The Palms debuted Kaos in April with a weekend-long grand opening celebration.
