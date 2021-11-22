LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities responded to what they called a "mass casualty" crash on Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard early Sunday morning.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the crash took place around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 22 on the I-15 northbound on-ramp to Charleston Boulevard.
A white 2019 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound approaching the ramp while a black 2015 Chevorlet Suburban was traveling northbound approaching Charleston. Nevada Highway Patrol said the Suburban entered the intersection with a green light and the Explorer failed to stop at a red light, causing the crash.
The Suburban then overturned, NHP said.
Both occupants from the Explorer, as well as eight occupants of the Suburban were taken to University Medical Center, where the right side passenger of the Suburban later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the single fatality as 54-year-old Gina Marie Artzer of Shawnee, Kansas. Her death was ruled an accident by mechanical asphyxia and complications from a motor vehicle crash.
#FatalCrash Westbound Charleston Blvd at the I-15. Several lanes of westbound Charleston as well as the Charleston westbound to go I-15 northbound ramp are closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 21, 2021
Her death marked the 73rd fatal crash resulting in 82 fatalities for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.