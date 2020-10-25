LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Joe Biden campaign said vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be visiting the Silver State this week.
Harris is expected to visit Reno and Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 27.
Details of the event were not released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
