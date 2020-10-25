Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris listens as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden introduces her as his running mate at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware on August 12, 2020.

 Carolyn Kaster/AP

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Joe Biden campaign said vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be visiting the Silver State this week.

Harris is expected to visit Reno and Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 27.

Details of the event were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

