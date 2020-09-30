LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit the Silver State this week.
Harris will visit Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 2, according to a notice from Joe Biden's campaign. Additional details on the visit were not immediately released.
Harris' last visit to Nevada was Sept. 15 for a discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the Latino community. The event was closed to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
