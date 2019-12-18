LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Not traveling out of Las Vegas over the Christmas holiday? Prepare for a busy couple of days around town.
The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority anticipates approximately 260,000 visitors for the nights of Dec. 23-24. Officials expect an estimated direct economic impact of $187.4 million.
The LVCVA expects 333,000 visitors for the upcoming New Year's Eve night, with a direct economic impact estimated at $240.2 million.
According to AAA, more Americans than ever on record – 115.6 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Las Vegas is among the top five destinations for the holidays due to the city's warmer weather, the agency notes.
Other top travel destinations in the U.S. included Orlando, Miami, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Anaheim, CA; Honolulu and Kahului, HI; New York, NY and Phoenix, AZ.
AAA said the number of holiday travelers expected between Dec. 21 and New Years Day was to be the highest number expected in almost 20 years. The number also represented an increase of 3.9 percent when compared to travel numbers in 2018.
