Election 2020 Nevada

Democratic caucus-goers wait more than an hour in line in an early caucus ballot precinct site at an AFL-CIO union office in Henderson, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Voters filled out ballots with first, second and third choice picks, to be tallied Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Nevada Democratic Party caucus. (AP Photo by Ken Ritter)

 Ken Ritter

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Democratic Party says more than 36,000 Democrats turned out for the first three days of caucus early voting.

According to a news release, on Monday, the third day of early voting, 10,027 Nevada Democrats participated across 19 sites. This brings the total number of participants to more than 36,000.

Today is the final day of early voting at 55 locations across the state. Hours vary among sites and can be found at nvdems.com/early-vote

Anyone in line at the time of closing will be able to vote, spokeswoman Molly Forgey said in an email. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

