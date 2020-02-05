LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The largest construction convention in the world is in Las Vegas this week.
World of Concrete expects nearly 60,000 people to attend between Feb. 4-7.
The convention is also hosting the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championship.
The best of the best have qualified to battle it out to earn the title of the “Worlds Best Bricklayer."
Big money and a brand new Ford F-250 are up for grabs as part of the competition.
While World of Concrete is closed to the public, spectators are welcome to watch the Bricklayer Championship in the Bronze Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
A live broadcast of the show this week is available on the Spec Mix website at www.specmix.com
